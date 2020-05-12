FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Mackenzie Owen, Glenn High School.

Tyra Merritt is graduating from RJ Reynolds High School. She was a member of the RJ Reynolds High School basketball team and track team where she threw shot put her senior year. She has also been a part of NTHS, NHS, NHSS and Crosby Scholars. She was accepted to seven colleges which included Xavier University and Louisiana State University but she has decided to reside in North Carolina where she will be attending East Carolina University and will be majoring in athletic training.