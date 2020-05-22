FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Macenzi Richardson, Reagan High School

Macenzi Richardson is a senior at Reagan High School where she has maintained a 3.8 GPA.

Macenzi is a member of the Dance Honor Society as well as a 4-year student of ASL (American Sign Language).

She has volunteered with Elevation Church in Winston-Salem since 2017 and is a part of the Youth Ministry. In her spare time she enjoys dancing, drawing, learning new art techniques, spending time with her family and friends, and taking care of her leopard gecko Pickles.

In the fall, Macenzi will attend Penn Foster working toward her veterinary technician degree to become a licensed vet tech.

Macenzi would like to say a special THANK YOU to Mrs. Harwell and Mrs. Astuto for their love and support for the past 4 years of dance.