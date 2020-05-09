FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Logan Disque, McMichael High School

Logan Disque

Logan Disque is a senior at McMichael High School.

He was a Varsity football player for 4 years.

He is in the CNA program and is going to get his BSN in nursing.

