FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Logan Disque, McMichael High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 9, 2020 / 04:09 PM EDT / Updated: May 9, 2020 / 04:09 PM EDT Logan Disque Logan Disque is a senior at McMichael High School. He was a Varsity football player for 4 years. He is in the CNA program and is going to get his BSN in nursing.