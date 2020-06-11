FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Lindsay Newsom, Ledford High School

Lindsay Newsom has actually already started her college career during her senior year at Ledford High School. She is attending Stanley Community College and studying Early Childhood Education. When she finishes her Associates in Applied Science Degree at Stanley she will transfer to UNCG to complete her undergraduate degree in Education. She loves working with kids and watching them grow and learn. As she went through Ledford High School, Lindsay was in the Ledford Panther Regiment from 8th grade through her Senior year playing the Tenor Saxaphone. Her Junior and Senior year she earned her way to Section leader through hard work and dedication to her music and her band.

In her spare time, she devotes her time to her church and youth group at Laurel Oak Christian Church. There she assists with teaching the younger children in Sunday School as well as helping with the nursery. When she isn’t working with kids, Lindsay helps the Worship ministry team by working in the sound booth managing the live streams of the services. Lindsay is also very active with youth group activities that include volunteering in the community feeding the homeless, working with service projects to fund her summertime mission trips with the youth group. She has participated in mission trips to Texas, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta and even to Peru. Hopefully if plans workout she will go to Panama City, Florida later this summer for her next mission trip.

Lindsay loves Hockey (Carolina Hurricanes), UNC Football/Basketball, Minecraft, Cheerwine, Chic-fil-a and Target. She loves to spend time with her friends and family and her 4 loving Dachshunds (Petey, Lily, Molly and Pj). She also loves to go to the Mountains and lay in her hammock or go see her Paw Paw at the Beach at Oak Island.