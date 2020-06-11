FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Lindsay Bailey, Southern Alamance High School

Lindsay Bailey is a senior at Southern Alamance High School. She is an amazing young lady who blooms wherever she is planted. She always gives 110% of herself. She has been actively involved in Church/Youth missions, Student Council, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, and soccer. Lindsay has strong leadership skills that have allowed her to be a change agent. She excels in school academically and in life. She has been a champ through the quarantine even taking time to tutor students who are having a difficult time with on-line classes. Lindsay has a God-given heart for mission work in this community and she has a true desire to make a difference in the world.

Lindsay will attend NC State University (Go Wolfpack) in the Fall. She intends to major in Biomedical Engineering.