FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Lindsay Bailey, Southern Alamance High School

Lindsay Bailey is a senior at Southern Alamance High School.  She is an amazing young lady who blooms wherever she is planted.  She always gives 110% of herself.  She has been actively involved in Church/Youth missions, Student Council, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, and soccer.  Lindsay has strong leadership skills that have allowed her to be a change agent.  She excels in school academically and in life. She has been a champ through the quarantine even taking time to tutor students who are having a difficult time with on-line classes.  Lindsay has a God-given heart for mission work in this community and she has a true desire to make a difference in the world.

Lindsay will attend NC State University (Go Wolfpack) in the Fall.  She intends to major in Biomedical Engineering.

