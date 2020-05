Lillian Sequoyah Johnson is a senior at Greensboro College Middle College. She is a two time All Conference Basketball player at T. Wingate Andrews as well as a Scholar-Athlete. Lillian has been accepted to over 20 colleges/universities earning over $700,000 in scholarships. She plans to attend GTCC in the Fall and will major in Business Management. She ultimately wants to be an Entrepreneur.

