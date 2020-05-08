FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Libby Norris, North Davidson High School

Madison Jai Sims is a senior at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro. Madison is going to GTCC for the culinary arts program and will finish her bachelor's at North Carolina A&T University. She began cooking at the tender age of 8 years old. We're told, while other kids snuck to watch HBO when they were supposed to be sleeping, she would sneak late nights to watch "Chopped" and "Master Chef." Madison wants to be a private chef and start her own business.