FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Lexi West, East Forsyth High School

Lexi West is a senior at East Forsyth High School.

She was excited for the soccer season this year. Not only was she one of the team’s captains, but she felt that East Forsyth had a good chance at progressing in the State Playoffs this year.

After finding out that the season was canceled, she commented, “I will never play soccer again.”

Lexi has always been involved in sports for East Forsyth, but she was also involved in Kernersville Care for Kids.

This school/community group helped educate other youth about drugs and alcohol. She has led this group since she became a member at Kernersville Middle School in the sixth grade.

Her family says Lexi has a big heart and missing her senior year with her friends has devastated her as well as her friends.

She is hoping that graduation will occur for her senior class even if it occurs later in the summer.

Lexi plans to attend UNC-Wilmington in the fall to study biology and then pursue medical school so that she can become a plastic surgeon.