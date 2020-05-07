Leah Resler is graduating from Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro. She has been an active student-athlete during her high school career, competing in cross country, swimming, basketball, and soccer. During high school, she has participated in Beta Club, National Honor Society, and Service Club. Leah is planning to attend University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill to major in Exercise and Sports Science, with the plan of pursuing a physical therapy postgraduate degree.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Leah Resler, Cornerstone Charter Academy
