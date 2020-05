Lauren is a senior at Northwest Guilford High School. She swims for Star, her year-round competitive swim team; and also for her high school Vikings team and summer swim team at Bur-Mil. She is president of the German Club, and a member of HOSA and the teen AHEC health club at Moses Cone. She will be attending Appalachian State in the fall to pursue a career in speech pathology.

