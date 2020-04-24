FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Laura Sloan, Forbush High School

Laura Sloan is a senior at Forbush High School.

She is a four year starter for the Varsity Women’s Soccer team at Forbush.

Throughout her soccer career, she was nominated to the 2A All State Team and Defensive Player of the Year.

During her career as a student at Forbush, she was a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club.

She received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and was a junior marshal.

She is in the top 5% of her graduating class and is planning to attend Gardner-Webb University in the fall and pursue a degree in Exercise Science.