FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Laura Elise Allen, North Davidson High School

Laura “Lea” Elise Allen is a graduating senior at North Davidson High School. Lea is a type 1 diabetic. Lea plans to be a nurse practitioner who works on the diabetes floor at Brenner Children’s Hospital. Lea was a North Davidson Marching Black Knight for 4 years and was a section leader both her junior and senior years. Lea loves people and goes out of her way to make sure that no-one feels left out. She is very active in the Pinedale Student Ministry as well as in the student praise band. Her family is very proud of her.

