FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Lane Sherrill, High Point Christian Academy

Lane Sherrill is a graduating senior at High Point Christian Academy.

Activities/accomplishments: Eagle Scout, NC State University Park Scholarship Semi-finalist, Presbyterian College Scholarship for Academic Achievement, American Home Furnishings Association Merit Scholarship Recipient, National Honor Society Member, Science National Honor Society-Vice President, Beta Club, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Representative, Vanderbilt University Summer Academy, Senior Captain Varsity Soccer and Most Valuable Defender Award recipient, Student Council Class Representative and Student Body Secretary, HPCA Daniel Award Recipient for Outstanding Leadership, Small Group Leader with Green Street Baptist Church, YMCA Lifeguard.

He plans to attend North Carolina State University and major in computer science.