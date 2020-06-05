FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Lane Allison, Providence Grove High School

Katie Allen is a senior at Uwharrie Charter Academy. Katie played on the very first girls' tennis team that she and some of her friends helped to start. She played for two years. She is a member of the Beta Club. Katie was one of the teacher assistants for the dance class this year. For the past three summers, she has volunteered at Randolph Hospital in the outpatient center.

Katie will attend RCC in the fall. She is getting a degree in business and cosmetology.