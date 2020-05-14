FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kyndall Barr, Reagan High School

Kyndall Barr is a senior at Reagan High School where she has maintained a 3.5 GPA. Kyndall has been on the basketball team at Reagan for four years. She is a member of National Technical Honor Society where she served as the Junior Chair, Future Business Leaders of America, Crosby Scholars and Black Achievers serving as the Vice President.

Kyndall is a member of New Direction Movement Cathedral and is part of the Youth Department. In her spare time Kyndall also enjoys working, spending time with family and friends and working out at the YMCA. In the fall, Kyndall will attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro majoring in Business Administration.