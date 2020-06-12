FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kylee Miner, Reagan High School

Kylee Miner is a senior at Reagan High School. We’re told her family moved here in 2012 from NY. She has played basketball, softball, soccer as well as karate since she was 4. Her family says Kylee has a heart of gold and is willing to help anyone in need. She volunteers at the humane society and at Gold Leaf Training at Big Oaks Ranch in Mocksville. She works at Sheetz and absolutely loves her job. She also babysit for her neighbors. She has been with Crosby Scholars since 6th grade.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction