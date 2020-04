Kyla Monae Williamson is a senior at James B. Dudley High School.

She is part of the student government association and held the position as Miss Senior.

She says senior year was one of her best years of high school, and she made new bonds , interacted with so many different people and accomplished many goals. A

She says that even though her senior year didn’t end how she wanted it to , she can say that she’s proud of herself and her fellow classmates.