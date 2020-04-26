FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kloe Strickland, Trinity High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Apr 26, 2020 / 03:07 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 26, 2020 / 03:07 PM EDT Kloe Strickland Kloe Strickland is a senior at Trinity High School. She plans to go onto college to become a nurse. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Almost every animal with Guilford County Animal Services has been adopted For 40 years, she cooked Thanksgiving dinner for police. So they surprised her with a birthday parade Video Ryan Newman plans to make return to racing once NASCAR resumes Video Burlington man arrested after kidnapping, assault, police say 50-year-old Greensboro man shot, killed Video Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina now at 8,830; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad Video More Must-See Stories