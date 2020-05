Kiersten Walker is a senior at North Surry High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society as well as the National Society of High School Scholars. She will be graduating Summa Cum Laude. She plans on continuing her education in the Honors College at Guilford College and play softball for the Guilford Quakers. Kiersten plans to double major in criminal justice and psychology.

