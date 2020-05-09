FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kenzie Owen, Robert B. Glenn High School

Kenzie Owen

Kenzie Owen is a senior at Robert B. Glenn High School.

She played JV Volleyball then transferred to the Varsity team and became the team captain.

She plans on attending college to get her degree in Forensic Science or Criminal Justice.

