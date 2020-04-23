FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kennedy Allen, Carver High School

Allie Lynn Davis is a senior at Ledford High School in Davidson County. She ran cross country, played basketball and should be in the middle of her final season of track right now. She has always been very active in school clubs such as Fellowship of Christian Students. She is on the yearbook staff and was looking forward to the big yearbook reveal. She is a member Impact Church of Thomasville and has always been a servant where she has been needed. Her family says she is an outstanding role model for her peers and organizes and leads small group Bible Studies. She will attend Liberty University in the fall and plans to major in Elementary Education.