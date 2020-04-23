FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kennedy Allen, Carver High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kennedy Allen, Carver High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kennedy Allen, Carver High School

Kennedy Allen is a senior at Carver High School. She’s attending an HBCU in the fall.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter