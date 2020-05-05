FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Keith Quick, Jr., Southeast Guilford High School

Keith Quick, Jr. is a senior at Southeast Guilford High School.

He is a member of the varsity football and basketball teams.

He is a member of the Falcon friends mentor group and volunteers with the athletic organization “Men of Destiny” at the Pleasant Garden elementary school.

Keith is also a Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout and continues to do service in his local troop.

Keith will be attending UNC-Pembroke in the fall on a football scholarship where he plans to major in Sports Marketing.



His family and friends say they are so proud of him and all his accomplishments.