Kaylin Wishon is the most selfless, caring teenager. She is the older sister to three brothers, two of which are 4-year-old twins who she spends a lot of time with. Cheerleading is a huge part of her life, cheering for Ledford High School her senior year, and winning a 2019 world championship with Cheer Extreme. She finished her courses early at Ledford High to continue her education with classes at Davidson County Community College this semester. She is a blessing to everyone, and will do great things in her future!
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kaylin Wishon, Ledford High School
/ Updated: