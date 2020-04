Kayla Michele Wilson attends the Dorothy Kearns Academy. She is a varsity cheerleader for High Point Central High School. Kayla enjoys hanging with her friends, math, and shopping. This fall she will attend Winston-Salem State University. She plans to major in nursing or elementary education. She has a deep desire to help others, which is one reason why she is an inspiration to her peers.

