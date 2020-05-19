FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kayla Hartis, Asheboro High School. Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 19, 2020 / 01:27 PM EDT / Updated: May 19, 2020 / 01:27 PM EDT Kayla Hartis Kayla Hartis is a proud graduate of Asheboro High School. Her family says they are so proud of her. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Coronavirus now confirmed in all 100 North Carolina counties Video Chincoteague’s pony swim canceled for first time since World War II; pony auction to be conducted online Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame is selling leopard-print face masks Video Treasury is starting to send some stimulus payments on debit cards Video South Carolina mother accused of intentionally igniting car with 14-month-old son inside JCPenney will close nearly 30% of its stores as part of its bankruptcy plan More Must-See Stories