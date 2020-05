Rylee Russell is a Senior at East Davidson High School. She is President of the EDHS Student Body, a member of the National BETA Club, and a member of FCA. She is a Captain of the Varsity Cheerleading Team and a Captain of the Women’s Track Team. Rylee has also cheered competitively for the Greensboro All Stars over the past 4 years. She will be attending High Point University in the fall to study Exercise Science.