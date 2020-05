Katelyn is a senior at Rockingham County High School and she will be attending Appalachian State in the fall. Katelyn is a part of the RCHS tennis team and soccer team. She is in involved in many clubs and is a member of the National Honor Society. Katelyn plays the tuba in the band and enjoys singing at church. Her family is very proud of all of her accomplishments.

