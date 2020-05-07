FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Katelyn Lucas, Southwest High School

Katelyn Lucas is a senior at Southwest High School. She been an intern at Seagrove Elementary for two years. Her junior year she worked with Kindergarten and 3rd grade. This past year she has worked with 5th grade. Since she has the space in her schedule, she did an independent internship to stay there longer. She helps kids with any work they need and often runs her own groups during centers. She is there to help out in anyway she can. She loves being around kids and helping them succeed in life. She also helps the teachers with things they need such as covering a class or helping with lesson plans. Katelyn is going to RCC in the fall as a part of their transfer program. Then she will transfer to UNCG to major in Elementary Education and minor in Special Education. She plans to get her Masters in Administration to become a principal.

