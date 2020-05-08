FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kateland Wilhite, Ragsdale High School

Kateland Wilhite is a graduating senior at Lucy Ragsdale High School. She will be attending the UNC Charlotte Lee College of Engineering.
Her accomplishments include:
- National Honors Society – 12th grade
- CIEE Study Abroad – President 12th grade
- Battle of the Books Book Club – Vice President 12th grade
- Yearbook Business Manager – 12th grade
- Volunteer at Adams Farm Veterinarian Hospital – 11th through 12th grade
- Greatest Derivative Award Calculus AB/BC – 11th grade
- Black Belt Taekwondo – Junior Instructor 9th through current
- Lacrosse – 9th grade