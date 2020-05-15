FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kassidy Puckett, North Surry High School

Kassidy Puckett is a senior at North Surry High School.

She participated in 3 years of band, 2 years of color guard, 1 year of JV cheerleading and 3 years of Varsity cheer-where she was a captain her senior year.

She was involved in the interact club, volunteered in an elementary school classroom and maintained a high GPA while taking honors, AP, and college classes.

She will graduate as valedictorian of her class.

Kassidy plans to attend Elon University in the fall and pursue a degree in History to become a middle or high school teacher.