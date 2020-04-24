FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kasani Ingram, East Montgomery High School

Kasani Ingram is a senior of the last graduating class from East Montgomery High School.

She is president of the student body.

She won homecoming princess in 2017 and homecoming queen in 2018.

She is a member of the yearbook staff, 4-H, FBLA, SOW (president), AVID, CIS, NHS and theatre.

She ran track, played softball , cheered and was manager of her school’s basketball team.

She won 1st place in her school’s talent show singing “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

She will be attending UNC-Greensboro in the fall to major in communications to become a news broadcaster or a radio broadcaster .