FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kameron Hall, South Stokes High School

Kameron Hall is a senior at South Stokes High School in Walnut Cove. She is an amazing student, who is ranked first in her class. Kameron is involved in several clubs, as well as being co-senior class president, and president of the Beta club. Kameron is also a competitive dancer with Dance Perfections Arts Company in King. She has been there for 14 years.

Kameron will be attending The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall, with a major in biology and a minor in Spanish. We are so proud of her!!