FOX8 Senior Sendoff: KaMari Tonae’ Smith, Mount Tabor High School

KaMari Tonae’ Smith is a senior at Mount Tabor High School where she will graduate with a 4.1 GPA earning her high academic distinction.

As a student-athlete, KaMari was a member of the Lady Spartans Varsity Volleyball and Track and Field Team. She also participated in several afterschool clubs and organizations such as the Debate Team, FCCLA, Ebony Society, Spanish Club, Crosby Scholars, Black Achievers and Delta Gems sponsored by the Winston-Salem Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In addition, KaMari was also inducted into the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars.

KaMari will attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University beginning this summer where she will major in Biology (Pre-Med) and Spanish. KaMari aspires to become an AMBF board-certified Family Medicine Physician.

Her family is very proud of her.