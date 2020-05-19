Kaitlyn Bullard is a senior at East Forsyth High School. She is the vice president of the senior class. Kaitlyn was the captain of the cross country team and played varsity girls soccer. She is a member of the National Honor Society and ranked in the top ten of her graduating class. She plans to attend Appalachian State University.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kaitlyn Bullard, East Forsyth High School
