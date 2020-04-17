FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kaegon Matlock, Reagan High School

Kaegon Matlock is a senior at Reagan High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, graduating in the top 10 of his class. He is the founder of the Environmental Service Club “Green Team” at Reagan. He is a lover of music and science. He is music head for the Marching Band of Raiders and has played with the Winston-Salem Youth Symphony for four years. Kaegon will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall, majoring in neuroscience.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction