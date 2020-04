Cade Snotherly is a senior at Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur, N.C., where he is a three-sport varsity athlete and will graduate with honors. Cade was also a member of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Wildcat Buddies, and he's an active leader in his youth group at Journey Church in Asheboro. Cade plans to continue his education and football career at Western Carolina University in the fall.