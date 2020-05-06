Watch Now
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Justin Barry, North Davidson High School

Justin Barry is a senior at North Davidson High School. He has played travel hockey since he was 5 years old. He started playing high school lacrosse in the spring of his eighth grade year. In ninth grade, he helped start up the high school lacrosse program at NDHS, the first in Davidson County.
He is scheduled to attend Guilford College, where he will study to be a physical therapist and also play lacrosse.

