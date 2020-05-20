FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Joshua King, Southeast Guilford High School

Joshua King is a 2020 senior at Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C. He is a student-athlete: running cross country (3 years), indoor and outdoor track (4 years), football (1 year). Joshua has received acceptance letters to several universities but has been holding off on making a decision. He was hoping that this was going to be his year to show the college track coaches his improvement after being injured most of the last outdoor track season. He is not giving up hope in continuing with his running career for one of the schools he has been accepted. Joshua desires to be a Physician Assistant, emphasizing Sports Medicine after college.

