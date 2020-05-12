FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Joshua Garner, Dudley High School

Joshua Garner is a senior and honor roll student at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro where he has been on the golf team all four years. He is the 2019-2020 Mister Dudley duly enrolled at GTCC. Josh is also a golfer with the First Tee of the Triad, a member of the Greensboro Youth Council and has completed over 160 service learning hours. He is a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where he serves in the youth ministry. Josh will attend North Carolina A&T State University in the fall.

