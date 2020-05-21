Joshua Currie, aka “Tank,” is a smart and fun-loving guy who is graduating from Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro. He is on the varsity basketball team, cross country and throws discus and shot put on the track & field team. He is one of the Top 100 Students at his school and is the senior representative on the student council. Joshua plans to attend the University of Kentucky majoring in business administration entrepreneurship with a minor in sports management.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Joshua Currie, Southern Guilford High School
/ Updated: