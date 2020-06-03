FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Joshua Cheek, Asheboro High School

Joshua Cheek is a senior from Asheboro High School. Joshua gets along with everyone and never meets a stranger. He loves to make others laugh and joke around with the teachers and staff. If Josh has free time, he would always volunteer to help others. He was a member of FCA, he played baseball all four years of high school and football up until his junior year. Josh will be attending GTCC to start his studies in business management and marketing.

