Jordan Wallen is a senior at Glenn High School.

She is president of concert choir, president of the french club, vice president of the National Honor Society, senior dean, crosby scholar and is ranked fourth in the Senior class.

She is in the nursing program at Glenn to get her CNA certification.

She has been employed part-time by Flip Force Gymnastics for the past three years.

She has been admitted to UNC-Greensboro and plans to study nursing.