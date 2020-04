Jordan Minor is a senior at the Middle College at NC A&T.

Jordan was a member of the Varsity football team and a member of the Marching Band of Thunder at James B. Dudley High School.

He was also selected for the Superintendent’s Council this year.

He has actively participated in the Trio Upward Bound Program at NCA&T since the summer before his 9th grade year.

Jordan plans to attend Elizabeth City State University in the fall and major in Music Production.