FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jordan Ball, Eastern Alamance High School

Sean Clougher is a senior at Northern Guilford High School. Sean's biggest interest during high school was music. He was involved in band during all 4 years at Northern where he played trumpet in the Concert Band, Wind Ensemble and the Marching Band. He was inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society at the end of his sophomore year and served as a Trumpet Section Leader in the Marching Band his senior year. Sean will attend GTCC in the fall.