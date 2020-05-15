Jonathan King is a senior at Southeast Guilford High School, where he has played varsity football all 4 years (all-conference every year), wrestling all 4 year (all-state the past 2 year and all-conference). This year he played in the North Carolina Shrine Bowl and won the North Carolina heavyweight state champion in wrestling! He will be attending UNC Charlotte this summer (supposed to report in June hopefully) on a football scholarship! His family tells us they are so proud of all his high school accomplishments!
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jonathan King, Southeast Guilford High School
