FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jonathan Edward Ellison, East Surry High School

Jonathan Edward Ellison is a senior at East Surry High School.

Jonathan was Drum Majorette for East Surry his senior year.

He loves playing trumpet and was chosen to play in the NC All-District Honor Band at Appalachian State University un Boone where he placed 4th.

He was chosen to perform a trumpet solo in the piece “The Parting Glass” which was a great honor after being chosen over four other students via an audition.

He was inducted into the National Honor Society in 2019 at East Surry.

He attends Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall where he ministers as a choir member, singing solos, tenor in a group and plays trumpet for the offertory.

His desire is to be a dentist.