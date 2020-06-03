FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jessica Hughes, East Davidson High School

Jessica Hughes is graduating from East Davidson High School. She is an AP and honors student, member of the national society of high school scholars, leadership and Spanish clubs, a 4-year member of the swim team, 3 years track and field, 2 years color guard and concert band. She will be attending UNC-Pembroke in the fall, majoring in chemistry with a focus in pre-pharmacy. She received the Dean’s Fellowship award at UNC-P.

