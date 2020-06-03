Jessica Hughes is graduating from East Davidson High School. She is an AP and honors student, member of the national society of high school scholars, leadership and Spanish clubs, a 4-year member of the swim team, 3 years track and field, 2 years color guard and concert band. She will be attending UNC-Pembroke in the fall, majoring in chemistry with a focus in pre-pharmacy. She received the Dean’s Fellowship award at UNC-P.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jessica Hughes, East Davidson High School
