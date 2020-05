Jenna Burton is a graduating senior at West Stokes High School. She is the captain of the Color Guard, a goalie for the woman’s lacrosse team, a member of the National Honor Society, a flute player in the Wind Ensemble, and a member of Health Occupations Students of America. She will be attending Appalachian State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and then a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

