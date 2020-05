Nolan Bowden is a graduating senior at Southern Alamance High School. He played football for Southern Alamance and was also on the wrestling team. He was accepted into the Career Accelerated Program. He will be an apprentice at FairyStone Fabrics in Glen Raven, where he will work and get hands-on experience while he is attending Alamance Community College to receive his degree in mechatronics and his journeyman's card.