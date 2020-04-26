FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jazmine Williams, Eastern Guilford High School

Jazmine Williams

Jazmine Williams is a senior at Eastern Guilford High School.

She has been accepted to UNCG and plans to go into nursing.

